November 8, 2022

Thailand, Cambodia Sign Agreement on Road Improvement Project

Siem Reap in Cambodia

Siem Reap in Cambodia. Photo by US Mission to the United Nations Agencies in Rome.




BANGKOK, Nov 8 (TNA) – Thailand and Cambodia signed a loan agreement to finance the improvement of a border road section from Siem Riep to Anlong Veng and Choam/Sa Ngam of National Road No. 67 in Cambodia.

Perames Vudthitornetiraks, President of Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA), signed the agreement with Vongsey Vissoth, Minister attached to the Prime Minister & Permanent Secretary of State, Ministry of Economy and Finance of Cambodia, at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Phnom Penh on Nov 4.

