Total lunar eclipse to take place on Loy Krathong evening









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Loy Krathong celebration this year will be a special one with a total lunar eclipse expected to take place in the evening. The national institute of astronomy says this event can be observed from anywhere in the country from 5 p.m. today.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has announced a detailed forecast for the total lunar eclipse taking place tomorrow afternoon through the evening of Loy Krathong Day. According to the institute, the eclipse will start taking place from 3:02 pm to 8:56 pm local time. However, the event can only be observed in Thailand from 5:44 pm onwards, as it is the time when the moon rises above the horizon.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

