November 7, 2022

Energy saving may be made mandatory in Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Power transformer

Power transformer in Bangkok. Photo: Pui108108.




Electricity saving may be mandated for households and businesses as the high price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports pushes up the cost of national power generation.

Increased imports of LNG caused by a drop in natural gas from domestic sources are already blamed for pushing up electricity bills this year.

Bangkok Post

Yuthana Praiwan
BANGKOK POST



