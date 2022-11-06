Total lunar eclipse on Loy Krathong night on November 8th









Loy Krathong revellers will be able to enjoy a total lunar eclipse as they celebrate the annual festival on Tuesday night.

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the lunar eclipse is expected to start at 3.02pm and last until 8.56pm (local time) on November 8th. It will be observable in all parts of the world.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





