November 7, 2022

Total lunar eclipse on Loy Krathong night on November 8th

14 hours ago TN
Total solar eclipse 2019 at La Silla Observatory, Chile

On 2 July 2019, a total solar eclipse passed over ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile. Photo: ESO/P. Horalek.




Loy Krathong revellers will be able to enjoy a total lunar eclipse as they celebrate the annual festival on Tuesday night.

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the lunar eclipse is expected to start at 3.02pm and last until 8.56pm (local time) on November 8th. It will be observable in all parts of the world.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



