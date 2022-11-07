Three Egyptian suspects arrested by Pattaya police after allegedly stealing smartphones from guesthouse
Three Egyptian suspects who allegedly colluded to steal two smartphones from a Pattaya guest house were arrested by Pattaya police yesterday, November 6th.
Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai identified the three suspects as Egyptian nationals, including:
1. Mr. Yasser Zaki Mohamed Ismail, 41-years-old
2. Mr. Ali Elasayed Attia Hussein, 46-years-old
3. Mr. Mamdouh Abouamer Badawy, 45-years-old
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.