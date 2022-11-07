Three Egyptian suspects arrested by Pattaya police after allegedly stealing smartphones from guesthouse

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.









Three Egyptian suspects who allegedly colluded to steal two smartphones from a Pattaya guest house were arrested by Pattaya police yesterday, November 6th.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai identified the three suspects as Egyptian nationals, including:

1. Mr. Yasser Zaki Mohamed Ismail, 41-years-old

2. Mr. Ali Elasayed Attia Hussein, 46-years-old

3. Mr. Mamdouh Abouamer Badawy, 45-years-old

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

