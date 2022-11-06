November 7, 2022

Foreigners allegedly steal mobile phones from guesthouse in Pattaya

14 hours ago TN
Soi 7 in Pattaya

Pubs, restaurants and a pharmacy at Soi 7, Pattaya. Photo: Khaosaming.




A group of foreigners seemingly working together allegedly stole two mobile phones from a guesthouse in Pattaya.

Mrs. Siriwan Sangaroon, 43, a staffer of a guesthouse in Soi Pattaya Sai Song 9 in Nongprue, Banglamung filed a report to the Pattaya City Police last night (November 5th).

She told police that there were two foreigners possibly from the Middle East asking her to have a look at a room on the 3rd floor of her guest house yesterday. However, they did not book the room. They said the room was too small before they left.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Pattaya police and immigration tighten surveillance on foreigners on overstay

2 days ago TN
KanAir Lines aircraft at U-Tapao Airport

Cabinet Greenlights U-Tapao Expansion

2 days ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

43 teenagers arrested at two alleged drug parties in Sattahip area

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Total solar eclipse 2019 at La Silla Observatory, Chile

Total lunar eclipse on Loy Krathong night on November 8th

14 hours ago TN
Soi 7 in Pattaya

Foreigners allegedly steal mobile phones from guesthouse in Pattaya

14 hours ago TN
Cats on a street in Bangkok

80 dogs and cats rescued from ‘torture’ in Bangkok

14 hours ago TN
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Bangkok Prepares for Air Pollution Surge

14 hours ago TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

One killed, 7 hurt in Buri Ram bus accident

2 days ago TN