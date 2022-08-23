August 23, 2022

Over 30 Middle Eastern allleged motorbike racers arrested in Pattaya last night

4 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya at night

Busy street in Pattaya at night. Photo: kishjar / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Over 30 middle eastern alleged motorbike racers were arrested in Pattaya last night following multiple complaints about them illegally racing motorbikes on main roads and causing disturbances at night.

Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai, Police Chief of the Pattaya Police Station, on Monday, August 22nd, deployed over 30 police officers at around 9 p.m. to crack down on the alleged motorbike racers who came out late at night and illegally raced motorbikes on Pattaya streets, disturbing peace and prompting various complaints from residents and tourists alike.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



