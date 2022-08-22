August 22, 2022

CCSA to decide next month whether to lift emergency decree

4 hours ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.




Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet in September to consider whether the state of emergency, put in place to control the spread of the disease in March 2020, will be lifted, newly-appointed Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said today (Monday).

He said that the CCSA did not discuss the issue at its meeting last Friday, because there is still enough time before the end of September, when the current extension of the decree is due to expire, adding that the measure is currently still necessary to contain the spread of the disease.

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

CCSA to decide next month whether to lift emergency decree

