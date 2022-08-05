August 22, 2022

5-Day Quarantine Realistic: Health Ministry

4 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign

Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign. Photo: Kazuhiro Nakamura / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Aug 22 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that five-day quarantine for COVID-19 cases is suitable for the present situation of the disease and it will not pose a higher risk of transmission compared with seven-day quarantine and longer one.

Dr Rungruang Kitphati, spokesman of the ministry, said the five-day quarantine plus another five days of condition observation for those who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms were based on the present situation of COVID-19 and on academic knowledge. The 5+5 scheme received support from relevant authorities in and outside the Ministry of Public Health and suited the normal life of people, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



