August 22, 2022

Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat

4 hours ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Phukhao Thong in Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




A para-military ranger was killed and another injured when a road checkpoint in Janae district in the southern province of Narathiwat came under a gun and bomb assault this morning (Monday).

According to Pol Col Adul Ngoh, of Janae district police, a group of insurgents approached the checkpoint, in front of a paramilitary outpost, from roadside bushes and, when they were about 20 metres from the steel barricade, one of them opened fire with an M16 assault rifle, killing one of the rangers manning the checkpoint.

