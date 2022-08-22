Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat









A para-military ranger was killed and another injured when a road checkpoint in Janae district in the southern province of Narathiwat came under a gun and bomb assault this morning (Monday).

According to Pol Col Adul Ngoh, of Janae district police, a group of insurgents approached the checkpoint, in front of a paramilitary outpost, from roadside bushes and, when they were about 20 metres from the steel barricade, one of them opened fire with an M16 assault rifle, killing one of the rangers manning the checkpoint.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





