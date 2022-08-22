August 22, 2022

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago TN
A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok. Photo: Mark Fischer / flickr.




PATHUM THANI: The owner of a hair salon surrendered to police and was being held in custody after an unhappy customer and her husband were stabbed to death over the weekend.

Police from Pak Klong Rangsit station on Monday sought a court order to prolong the detention of Prasart Rangyai, 51, the owner of Pimmy Hair Salon at a Lotus superstore mall in tambon Bang Kadi of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pongpat Wongyala
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

BTS Skytrain station at Night

Accident at Skytrain Station in Bangkok caused by overcrowding

20 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

22 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

CCSA to decide next month whether to lift emergency decree

4 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign

5-Day Quarantine Realistic: Health Ministry

4 hours ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat

4 hours ago TN
A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago TN
Dogs during Thai floods in 2011

Two districts in Phetchabun province face the worst flooding in 60 years

20 hours ago TN