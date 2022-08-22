Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed in Pathum Thani









PATHUM THANI: The owner of a hair salon surrendered to police and was being held in custody after an unhappy customer and her husband were stabbed to death over the weekend.

Police from Pak Klong Rangsit station on Monday sought a court order to prolong the detention of Prasart Rangyai, 51, the owner of Pimmy Hair Salon at a Lotus superstore mall in tambon Bang Kadi of Muang district.

