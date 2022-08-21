Two districts in Phetchabun province face the worst flooding in 60 years









People living in the Lom Sak and Lom Kao districts of Thailand’s northern province of Phetchabun are facing what is being described as the worst flooding in 60 years, following heavy rain last night, according to Surin Chanthawong, chief of the Pa Sak River basin survey station today (Sunday).

He said that water from the Nam Lao and Nam Ya tributaries has poured into the Pa Sak River, forcing him to leave the station, because the floodwater reached a depth of some 10.30 metres.

By Thai PBS World

