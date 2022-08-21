August 22, 2022

Two districts in Phetchabun province face the worst flooding in 60 years

20 hours ago TN
Dogs during Thai floods in 2011

Dogs during Thai floods. Photo: DANIEL JULIE.




People living in the Lom Sak and Lom Kao districts of Thailand’s northern province of Phetchabun are facing what is being described as the worst flooding in 60 years, following heavy rain last night, according to Surin Chanthawong, chief of the Pa Sak River basin survey station today (Sunday).

He said that water from the Nam Lao and Nam Ya tributaries has poured into the Pa Sak River, forcing him to leave the station, because the floodwater reached a depth of some 10.30 metres.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Army vehicles

Soldier slain at Nakhon Phanom army camp gate, corporal prime suspect

3 days ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Flood Repeats in Phichit’s Thap Khlo District

1 week ago TN
Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai international airport resumes operations Friday

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

CCSA to decide next month whether to lift emergency decree

4 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign

5-Day Quarantine Realistic: Health Ministry

4 hours ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat

4 hours ago TN
A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago TN
Dogs during Thai floods in 2011

Two districts in Phetchabun province face the worst flooding in 60 years

20 hours ago TN