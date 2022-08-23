Heavy rain causes flooding in Patong
Heavy rain in Phuket since this morning (August 22nd) has caused flooding in Patong.
The rain hit since early this morning and caused flooding on many roads in Patong City. Traffic police and law enforcement officers assisted in directing motorists with the traffic.
