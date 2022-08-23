August 23, 2022

Heavy rain causes flooding in Patong

4 hours ago TN
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Motorcycle on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Global Water Partnership / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Heavy rain in Phuket since this morning (August 22nd) has caused flooding in Patong.

The rain hit since early this morning and caused flooding on many roads in Patong City. Traffic police and law enforcement officers assisted in directing motorists with the traffic.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



