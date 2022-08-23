August 23, 2022

Government House Sealed off with Cargo Containers

4 hours ago TN
Live concert at the Government House Of Thailand in Bangkok

The Government House Of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: Isriya Paireepairit / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Officials placed cargo containers to block roads in the vicinity of Government House to protect it from demonstrators who planned to gather there and other locations to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and to criticize the performance of his government.

Late last night police including plainclothes ones were deployed at checkpoints around Government House. They placed cargo containers, steel barricades and barbed wire on Rama V Road at Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Panitchayakan Intersection and at Makkhawan Rangsan Intersection. Police did not close traffic there as demonstrations had not started.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed in Pathum Thani

22 hours ago TN
BTS Skytrain station at Night

Accident at Skytrain Station in Bangkok caused by overcrowding

2 days ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sunset on Lipa Noi Beach

Engelbert Humperdinck to hold concert on Koh Samui Island

3 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

More heavy rain to fall this week

3 hours ago TN
NACC building in Bangkok

NACC will be asked to probe the conduct of Thailand’s Election Commission

4 hours ago TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

ThaiHealth launches Social Telecare platform

4 hours ago TN
Live concert at the Government House Of Thailand in Bangkok

Government House Sealed off with Cargo Containers

4 hours ago TN