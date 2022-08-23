Government House Sealed off with Cargo Containers









BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Officials placed cargo containers to block roads in the vicinity of Government House to protect it from demonstrators who planned to gather there and other locations to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and to criticize the performance of his government.

Late last night police including plainclothes ones were deployed at checkpoints around Government House. They placed cargo containers, steel barricades and barbed wire on Rama V Road at Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Panitchayakan Intersection and at Makkhawan Rangsan Intersection. Police did not close traffic there as demonstrations had not started.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





