August 23, 2022

ThaiHealth launches Social Telecare platform

4 hours ago TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and Thammasat University have launched the Social Telecare platform aimed to improve healthcare services for the vulnerable population. This platform is now being piloted at 89 hospitals across the country.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has announced the new Social Telecare platform, designed to help improve the livelihoods of the vulnerable population in regard to healthcare services. Developed together with the Faculty of Social Administration at Thammasat University, the platform aims to help improve access to the National Health Security services among persons with disabilities, inmates, dependent elders, and monks, among others.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

