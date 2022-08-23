NACC will be asked to probe the conduct of Thailand’s Election Commission









The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will be asked to investigate the conduct of the Election Commission (EC) over its rejection of Srisuwan Janya’s petition, seeking a ruling from the Constitutional Court over the term in office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Political activist Srisuwan Janya said today (Tuesday) that he does not understand why the EC dragged its feet, taking 15 days to make its decision and only doing so after a similar petition was submitted to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai by the opposition parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





