More heavy rain to fall this week









The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rain across the country until Saturday, with flooding already affecting 12 provinces.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said yesterday a monsoon trough in the upper North and over upper Laos, and a southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand brought heavy rain to the North, the East and the western coast of the South yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





