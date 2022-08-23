August 23, 2022

More heavy rain to fall this week

3 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok. Photo: arcibald / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rain across the country until Saturday, with flooding already affecting 12 provinces.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said yesterday a monsoon trough in the upper North and over upper Laos, and a southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand brought heavy rain to the North, the East and the western coast of the South yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

