August 23, 2022

Engelbert Humperdinck to hold concert on Koh Samui Island

3 hours ago TN
Sunset on Lipa Noi Beach

Sunset on Lipa Noi Beach in Ko Samui, Photo: Manfred Werner.




A Engelbert Humperdinck concert will be held on Samui Island for the first time in the ‘GALA DINNER WITH THE KING OF ROMANCE ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK’ tonight (August 22nd).

The concert will be held at the Centara Reserve Samui Hotel. The concert is held by Tourism Council of Surat Thani and relevant tourism associations in Samui and Surat Thani.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat

21 hours ago TN
General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand

Seven students injured as bridge collapses into a lake in Nakhon Si Thammarat

3 days ago TN
Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi

Policewoman accused of torturing maid surrenders in Ratchaburi

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sunset on Lipa Noi Beach

Engelbert Humperdinck to hold concert on Koh Samui Island

3 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

More heavy rain to fall this week

3 hours ago TN
NACC building in Bangkok

NACC will be asked to probe the conduct of Thailand’s Election Commission

4 hours ago TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

ThaiHealth launches Social Telecare platform

4 hours ago TN
Live concert at the Government House Of Thailand in Bangkok

Government House Sealed off with Cargo Containers

4 hours ago TN