Engelbert Humperdinck to hold concert on Koh Samui Island









A Engelbert Humperdinck concert will be held on Samui Island for the first time in the ‘GALA DINNER WITH THE KING OF ROMANCE ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK’ tonight (August 22nd).

The concert will be held at the Centara Reserve Samui Hotel. The concert is held by Tourism Council of Surat Thani and relevant tourism associations in Samui and Surat Thani.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

