November 7, 2022

80 dogs and cats rescued from ‘torture’ in Bangkok

14 hours ago TN
Cats on a street in Bangkok

Cats on a street in Bangkok near Khao San Road. Photo: Vmenkov.




About 80 dogs and cats have been rescued from a house in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district, where they were confined in cages by people asking for donations to feed them, police said.

The rescue operation came after the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) received complaints from local residents that a large number of dogs and cats were caged at a house at The Suite 2 Housing Estate in Khannayao area in Khlong Sam Wa district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Cats on a street in Bangkok

