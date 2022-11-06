Bangkok Prepares for Air Pollution Surge

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing mitigation measures ahead of an expected peak dust pollution period.

The measures were announced by BMA Spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapan and advisor to the Bangkok governor Pornphrom Vikitsreth. They said the BMA has been monitoring dust levels and has already made improvements to channels for warning the public about elevated dust readings.

People will be able to receive relevant news and information through the “Line Alert” channel on the Line mobile application. They can also use the Air BKK app or open the BMA’s Facebook page to receive information.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

