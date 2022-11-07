November 7, 2022

63-year-old New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket with 26 guns, 11 grenades, and many bullets

8 hours ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket. Photo: Thế Dũng / Pexels.




The Region 8 Police told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Gareth Alan Davies, 63, a New Zealander, at a house in Soi Bae Hua in Kathu district this morning (November 7th).

Seized from him inside the house were seven rifles including an AK and M16, 19 handguns, 11 grenades, and many bullets.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



