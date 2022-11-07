63-year-old New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket with 26 guns, 11 grenades, and many bullets
The Region 8 Police told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Gareth Alan Davies, 63, a New Zealander, at a house in Soi Bae Hua in Kathu district this morning (November 7th).
Seized from him inside the house were seven rifles including an AK and M16, 19 handguns, 11 grenades, and many bullets.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.