November 1, 2022

Crowd Control Measures in Place Ahead of Loy Krathong Festivities

2 hours ago TN
People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand

People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: John Shedrick.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok authorities are stepping up security measures for this year’s Loy Krathong festival in light of the recent tragedy in South Korea, in which 154 people were killed during a crowd crush that occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he has instructed all district offices in Bangkok to devise plans for ensuring public safety, noting that crowd control must be prioritized for major celebrations and festivals.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



