Crowd Control Measures in Place Ahead of Loy Krathong Festivities









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok authorities are stepping up security measures for this year’s Loy Krathong festival in light of the recent tragedy in South Korea, in which 154 people were killed during a crowd crush that occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he has instructed all district offices in Bangkok to devise plans for ensuring public safety, noting that crowd control must be prioritized for major celebrations and festivals.

