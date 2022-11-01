Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul is world’s No 1 women’s professional player









Thai teenage golfer Atthaya Thitikul reached the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf rankings on Monday, becoming the 16th player and second youngest under 20 to get to the top since ranking began in 2006. She replaced South Korea’s Jin Young on a week in which she didn’t play.

She is the fourth player to reach No 1 without having won a major, joining Lydia Ko from New Zealand in 2015, Ai Miyazato in 2010 and Lorena Ochoa. Lydia Ko remains the youngest No 1, getting there for the first time at age 17.

By Thai PBS World

