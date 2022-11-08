60,000 suspects related to guns and drugs rounded up in Thailand ahead of APEC summit









Thai police have taken into custody more than 60,000 suspects, on charges related to firearms and illegal narcotics, during a nation-wide crime suppression campaign, which began on October 10th, ahead of the APEC Summit in Bangkok on November 18th and 19th.

Police also seized 5,345 illegal firearms, 936 licensed guns, 36 war weapons, 4,342 explosive items and 37,045 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

