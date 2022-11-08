November 8, 2022

60,000 suspects related to guns and drugs rounded up in Thailand ahead of APEC summit

12 hours ago TN
Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.




Thai police have taken into custody more than 60,000 suspects, on charges related to firearms and illegal narcotics, during a nation-wide crime suppression campaign, which began on October 10th, ahead of the APEC Summit in Bangkok on November 18th and 19th.

Police also seized 5,345 illegal firearms, 936 licensed guns, 36 war weapons, 4,342 explosive items and 37,045 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Thai cabinet approves to withdraw proposal of foreign land ownership

12 hours ago TN
Siem Reap in Cambodia

Thailand, Cambodia Sign Agreement on Road Improvement Project

12 hours ago TN
Lunar Eclipse in Thailand.

Total lunar eclipse to take place on Loy Krathong evening

13 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Thai cabinet approves to withdraw proposal of foreign land ownership

12 hours ago TN
Crime Suppression Division police patch

60,000 suspects related to guns and drugs rounded up in Thailand ahead of APEC summit

12 hours ago TN
Nakhon Si Thammarat Railway Station

Fake cough syrup production ring smashed in Nakhon Si Thammarat

12 hours ago TN
Siem Reap in Cambodia

Thailand, Cambodia Sign Agreement on Road Improvement Project

12 hours ago TN
Lunar Eclipse in Thailand.

Total lunar eclipse to take place on Loy Krathong evening

13 hours ago TN