November 4, 2022

Road, MRT Station Closure in Bangkok on Nov 16-19 for APEC Summit

4 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Photo: Hdamm.




BANGKOK, Nov 4 (TNA) – Police will close Ratchadaphisek Road in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and its MRT station from Nov 16 to 19 to facilitate the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the cabinet approved special holidays from Nov 16 to 18 in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan and would also impose the holidays on the private sector and schools.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Concourse E at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok

Transport Minister inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 hours ago TN
Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

Dozens of food delivery riders protest in front of Grab’s office in Bangkok to demand better treatment

1 day ago TN
Thai Riot police take the area at front of UN Building in Bangkok

Police, Bangkok reveal security measures for APEC Leaders’ Week

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

Foreign land ownership proposal can be canceled if Thai people don’t agree says the Minister of the Interior

4 hours ago TN
Pla tu is a steamed and salted short mackerel sold at the market in Thailand

Thailand succeeds in artificially breeding short mackerel

4 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Road, MRT Station Closure in Bangkok on Nov 16-19 for APEC Summit

4 hours ago TN
Concourse E at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok

Transport Minister inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 hours ago TN
Delta Airlines Boeing 777-200ER on final approach before landing

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1 million Americans

5 hours ago TN