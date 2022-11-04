Road, MRT Station Closure in Bangkok on Nov 16-19 for APEC Summit









BANGKOK, Nov 4 (TNA) – Police will close Ratchadaphisek Road in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and its MRT station from Nov 16 to 19 to facilitate the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the cabinet approved special holidays from Nov 16 to 18 in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan and would also impose the holidays on the private sector and schools.

TNA

