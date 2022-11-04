Transport Minister inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport

Concourse E at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will serve as the main port of arrival for economic leaders, executives, and members of the media attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week this month. The Minister of Transport paid a visit to the airport to inspect the readiness of relevant facilities.

Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob today visited Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to inspect the airport’s preparedness to accommodate special passengers participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) 2022, which will be taking place in Bangkok on 14-19 November.

The airport, which is the largest international airport and the main port of arrival for air travelers in Thailand, is expected to handle the highest number of AELW participants traveling by air.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand



Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

