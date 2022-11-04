November 4, 2022

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1 million Americans

Delta Airlines Boeing 777-200ER on final approach before landing

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hoping to welcome at least 1 million tourists from the US next year after securing partnerships with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air to bring travellers from 17 gateway cities across the country.

As Thailand does not have a flag carrier that can offer direct flights from the US, the agency turned to international airlines to bring tourists here, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

