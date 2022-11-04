November 4, 2022

Thailand succeeds in artificially breeding short mackerel

4 hours ago TN
Pla tu is a steamed and salted short mackerel sold at the market in Thailand

Pla thu is a steamed and salted short mackerel sold at the market in Thailand. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Thai Fisheries Department has succeeded in artificially breeding short mackerel, known locally as “Pla Tu”, a favourite edible fish among Thai people. Hormone-induced spawning was used, with a high survival rate of the fry, according to Chalermchai Suwannarak, director-general of the department.

He said that they have been researching ways to conserve short mackerel in the wild and to increase its numbers in nature, to prevent depletion through overfishing.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

Foreign land ownership proposal can be canceled if Thai people don’t agree says the Minister of the Interior

4 hours ago TN
Delta Airlines Boeing 777-200ER on final approach before landing

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1 million Americans

5 hours ago TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Police Link Call Scams with Jinling Pub

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

Foreign land ownership proposal can be canceled if Thai people don’t agree says the Minister of the Interior

4 hours ago TN
Pla tu is a steamed and salted short mackerel sold at the market in Thailand

Thailand succeeds in artificially breeding short mackerel

4 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Road, MRT Station Closure in Bangkok on Nov 16-19 for APEC Summit

4 hours ago TN
Concourse E at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok

Transport Minister inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 hours ago TN
Delta Airlines Boeing 777-200ER on final approach before landing

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1 million Americans

5 hours ago TN