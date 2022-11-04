Thailand succeeds in artificially breeding short mackerel

Pla thu is a steamed and salted short mackerel sold at the market in Thailand. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.









The Thai Fisheries Department has succeeded in artificially breeding short mackerel, known locally as “Pla Tu”, a favourite edible fish among Thai people. Hormone-induced spawning was used, with a high survival rate of the fry, according to Chalermchai Suwannarak, director-general of the department.

He said that they have been researching ways to conserve short mackerel in the wild and to increase its numbers in nature, to prevent depletion through overfishing.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

