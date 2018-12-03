Phuket cashes in on scads of scad





Phuket’s Nai Han Beach turned into a bustling fish market on Sunday night after a bumper harvest of at least 3,000 hardtail scad, a kind of mackerel, were netted just off the shore and put up for sale at Bt100 for three.

The vast catch was not, despite rumours emerging on social media, a sign of some upcoming natural disaster, fisherman Ponchai Faingam chuckled.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

