Water pipe
Isan

PM Prayut visits Chaiyaphum

By TN / December 3, 2018

CHAIYAPHUM, Dec 3 (TNA) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha is visiting the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum to inspect the planned construction site of a reservoir and follow up implementation of water management plans.

The prime minister was briefed about the Lam Saphung reservoir project under the royal initiative of His Majesty late Kign Bhumibol and presided over the opening of the project implementation.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

