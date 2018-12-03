Two families suffer deaths in head-on collision of pick-up trucks





Five people were killed and another five seriously injured when the pick-up truck of a family returning from a shopping trip collided head-on with an oncoming pick-up truck just one kilometre before reaching the family’s home on Sunday night in Chachoengsao.

Following a report of the fatal crash in Bang Pakong at 9.30pm, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene – the Rang ta Sorn curve on the old Sukhumvit Road in tambon Song Khlong.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

