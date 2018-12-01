Doctors wearing surgical masks
Public Health Ministry aims to end AIDS problem by 2030

By TN / December 1, 2018

On the occasion of the World’s AIDS Day on December 1, the Ministry of Public Health has set a target to resolve AIDS problems by reducing the number of new cases of people infected with HIV to a maximum of 1,000 and the fatality rate of AIDS sufferers to not exceeding 4,000 cases per year by the year 2030.

At the same time, the ministry aims to reduce the rate of discrimination and stigmatization to people with AIDS by up to 90 percent.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

