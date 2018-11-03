WHO approves Thailand’s anti-HIV Efavirenz

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Thailand’s anti-HIV drug Efavirenz developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization.
GPO chairman Dr Sophon Mekthon told a press conference on Friday that Efavirenz tablet (600 grammes) was Thailand’s first anti-HIV drug and the only medication from Asean which has passed WHO prequalification programme and incorporated into WHO prequalified list.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
