The U.S. Army personnel in conjunction with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Disease, the National Institutes of Health, Sanofi Pasteur and Global Solutions for Infectious Diseases have uncovered successful results for an AIDS vaccination
WHO approves Thailand’s anti-HIV Efavirenz

By TN / November 3, 2018

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Thailand’s anti-HIV drug Efavirenz developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization.

GPO chairman Dr Sophon Mekthon told a press conference on Friday that Efavirenz tablet (600 grammes) was Thailand’s first anti-HIV drug and the only medication from Asean which has passed WHO prequalification programme and incorporated into WHO prequalified list.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

