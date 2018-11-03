Destruction for seized cars





The Customs Department plans to destroy seized luxury cars that have broken down to prevent importers who smuggled them from buying them back at cheap prices, says the department head.

Importers always remove some devices from smuggled cars to make engines malfunction, letting customs officials impound the cars before sending representatives to bid on them at Customs Department auctions, said director-general Krisada Chinavicharana.

Full story: Bangkok Post

