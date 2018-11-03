No officials tied to drug rings: Prawit





BANGKOK, 3rd November 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has confirmed that no officials are involved in drug smuggling or trading.

Asserting the government’s commitment to eradicating illicit drugs in Thailand, the deputy premier in charge of public security said related agencies are cracking down on drug related activities across the nation, and have apprehended a large number of dealers and smugglers in recent months.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

