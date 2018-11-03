Protest leader and former politician Suthep Thaugsuban
News

A Rude Bangkok Awakening for Suthep

By TN / November 3, 2018

It was almost sad to watch the once popular Suthep Thaugsuban marching this past week in Bangkok to recruit new party members.

Gone were the adoring thousands who packed the roads when he led the anti-Yingluck Shinawatra movement five years ago. To be sure, a trickle of die-hard supporters remains, but of interest to observers and the media was the bad news for Suthep.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close