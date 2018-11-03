Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok
Foreign overstayers ‘flushed out’

By TN / November 3, 2018

The number of foreigners overstaying their visas has come down to zero following a series of raids on aliens and criminal suspects over the past year, Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj Surachate Hakparn “Big Joke” has claimed.

Many observers regard Pol Maj Gen Surachate’s bold assertion as highly unlikely.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

