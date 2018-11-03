Foreign overstayers ‘flushed out’





The number of foreigners overstaying their visas has come down to zero following a series of raids on aliens and criminal suspects over the past year, Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj Surachate Hakparn “Big Joke” has claimed.

Many observers regard Pol Maj Gen Surachate’s bold assertion as highly unlikely.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



