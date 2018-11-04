Sky Train in Silom, Bangkok
Bangkok

German drug suspect caught in Bangkok

By TN / November 4, 2018

A 26-year-old German man wanted in his country for involvement in a dark-web drug trade worth 17.5 million baht has been arrested in Bangkok.

Immigration police arrested D. M. at the Phra Khanong BTS station on Monday, said Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting chief of the Immigration Bureau, during a briefing on seven recent cases involving foreign criminal suspects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

