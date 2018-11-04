World Puppet Festival draws crowd to Phuket





PHUKET, 4th November 2018 (NNT) – Residents and tourists have flocked to street performances being staged during the Puppet Festival in Phuket, which is being supported by artists from Thailand and over 20 countries around the world.

The Phuket Harmony World Puppet Festival 2018 took to the streets on Saturday and saw a large crowd of local residents, Thai and foreign tourists turn up to enjoy the colorful event.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

