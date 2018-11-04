Road in Chiang Rai city
Two arrested with 900,000 meth pills and 3kg of ‘ice’ in Chiang Rai

By TN / November 4, 2018

Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested at a Chiang Rai hotel following a brief gunfight with police after which 900,000 methamphetamine pills and three kilograms of crystal meth were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of narcotics suppression police staked out at a border point in Ban Tham Phatong in Tambon Tha Sud in Chiang Rai’s Muang district. They saw a car come out of the forest at 12.10am on Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

