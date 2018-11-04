Van hits tree in Lampang, injuring 10

LAMPANG: A passenger van rammed into a tree in Thoen district of this northern province early Sunday, injuring the driver and nine passengers, police said.
The accident occurred at about 4.30am between kilometre markers 629-630 on Highway 1 near Ban Sop Toen in tambon Mae Thot.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.