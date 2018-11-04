Toyota minivan in Bangkok
Van hits tree in Lampang, injuring 10

By TN / November 4, 2018

LAMPANG: A passenger van rammed into a tree in Thoen district of this northern province early Sunday, injuring the driver and nine passengers, police said.

The accident occurred at about 4.30am between kilometre markers 629-630 on Highway 1 near Ban Sop Toen in tambon Mae Thot.

