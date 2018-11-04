Van hits tree in Lampang, injuring 10





LAMPANG: A passenger van rammed into a tree in Thoen district of this northern province early Sunday, injuring the driver and nine passengers, police said.

The accident occurred at about 4.30am between kilometre markers 629-630 on Highway 1 near Ban Sop Toen in tambon Mae Thot.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



