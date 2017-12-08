Floods receding in many areas of south

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 8th December 2017 (NNT) – Floods in the south have begun to subside thanks to a break in heavy rains that have plagued the region.

The situation in Nakhon Si Thammarat has reportedly stablized with all flooded roads now again useable. Municipal workers have kept up the drainage effort to dry out low lying areas of the province’s main city. The effort is being stepped up as the Meteorological Department has forecast a return of rains in the province.

