Friday, December 8, 2017
Criticism Erupts as Sweden Seeks to Criminalize Buying Sex Abroad

Happy Hour at Pattaya Walking Street
TN News 0

Two decades ago, Sweden became the first country in the world to make paying for sex, rather than selling it, a criminal offence. Now the country’s self-proclaimed feminist government wants to make it illegal for its citizens to buy sex even abroad. While hailed by women’s organizations, the proposal was met with reproach from legal experts.

If adopted, the new government bill presented by Justice Minister Morgan Johansson would see Swedish citizens punished for procuring sexual services even in countries where it is perfectly legal, Swedish Radio reported.

“Buying sexual services is unacceptable, regardless of whether it is done in Sweden or abroad,” the proposal signed by Morgan Johansson said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

