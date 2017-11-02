Politically Incorrect’ Report on Rape-Prone Migrants Inflames Debate in Sweden

As the nationality of perpetrators has long been a taboo topic in Sweden, a new private survey on this polarizing issue suggesting the staggering proportion of immigrants among rapists has triggered strong reactions in the Scandinavian country without ever making national headlines.

A private 80-page investigation conducted by a 40-year-old former truck driver and present-day retailer from Eskilstuna is questioning the official notion of immigration being largely beneficial to Sweden by suggesting that men of foreign descent are largely overrepresented in sexual assaults.

By his own admission, Patrik Jonasson surveyed 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014. The study, which took several months to compile, indicated that a whopping 95.6 percent of rapes and 90 percent of group rapes had been committed by men of foreign descent. Men from the Middle East and Africans were particularly overrepresented in various forms of sexual offences.

Additionally, two out of three rapes with aggravating circumstances were reportedly committed by asylum seekers or men who had been recently granted residence permits. By contrast, the proportion of Swedes convicted of sex-related crimes, has decreased sharply since 2013.

