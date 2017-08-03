Sweden Unveils Girls-Only Festival to Avoid Rape

The sexual assaults and rapes that have plagued Swedish summer festivals for several years have spurred the authorities into action. A Swedish municipality is poised to arrange a “man-free” festival to avoid any harassment whatsoever, which goes against the grain of Sweden’s egalitarian, inclusive and gender-neutral ways, many argued.

Earlier this summer, comedian and program leader Emma Knyckare proposed arranging a festival without men amid a seemingly incessant wave of sexual assaults, which earned Sweden, which sees itself as having “the world’s first feminist government,” the unflattering moniker of “the rape capital of Europe.”

“What do you think of holding a super-cool festival where only non-men are welcome and keeping it up until ALL men have learned how to behave?” Emma Knyckare tweeted.

