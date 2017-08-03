Trump Signs Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia, Iran, North Korea

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – US President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill by Congress that imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Trump had signed the bill behind closed doors and away from the cameras, two White House sources said Wednesday.

In signing it, Trump avoided the humiliating prospect of Congress overriding his veto, the White House sources said.

The president had privately opposed the measures and his aides had lobbied against them, Press TV reported.

Congress passed the new sanctions package last week against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The bill imposes tough additional sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged meddling in last year’s US presidential election and Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014.

Trump’s reluctance to sign the bill was clearly evident in a signing statement, in which he called the legislation “significantly flawed” with “unconstitutional provisions.”

“While I favor tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilizing behavior by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed,” he said in the statement.

