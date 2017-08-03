Five Die of Dengue Fever in Vietnam, as Number of Cases Climbs

Five have now died in Vietnam in this year’s epidemic of dengue fever, with the latest victim dying in the capital city Hanoi last week as the numbers of those infected climb over rates reported last year, state media said on Wednesday.

The latest victim, a 61-year-old man living in the Quang Trung ward of Hanoi’s Ha Dong district, was hospitalized on July 24 and died two days later, health officials said, according to media reports.

Nearly 9,000 cases of dengue fever have now been reported in Hanoi since the beginning of the year, with 2,300 reported from July 24 to 30 alone, state media said.

Meanwhile, in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, nearly 12,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of the year, with four of this year’s five recorded deaths occurring there.

From the beginning of this year through July, there was a 23 percent increase in cases in the city over the number reported during the same period last year, while 46 percent more cases were reported in July than in June, the city’s health department said on August 2.

