Explosions At Munitions Depot In Abkhazia Kill Two Russians

Two Russian citizens were killed by explosions that ripped through a munitions depot in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia on August 2.

Abkhazia’s de facto interior minister, Aslan Kobakhia, said on August 3 that around 60 people, including 35 Russian tourists, were injured by the explosions at a military arsenal in the village of Primorskoye near the Black Sea.

Mizan Lomia, spokesman of Abkhazia’s de facto Emergencies Ministry, said on August 3 that three women from Russia were riding horses near the depot when the explosions took place.

Two of the women, Yelena Panakova, 47, and Yelena Timofeyeva, 55, were killed by the blasts.

Kobakhia said that 27 people, including two children, were hospitalized.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.