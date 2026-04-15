Thailand’s Songkran Festival Named World’s Liveliest Festival

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Songkran festival has been officially named the world’s liveliest festival, a recognition that government officials say reflects the global appeal of the traditional Thai New Year celebrations and their unique blend of cultural heritage and contemporary joy.

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Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek announced on Wednesday that the nationwide festivities have highlighted the festival’s broad international appeal, building on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s recognition of Songkran as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. “Countries around the world are aware of the recognition, which draws people from across the globe to experience its cultural, traditional and joyful dimensions,” Rachada said.

Thailand's Songkran festival has been named the world’s liveliest festival, according to the government. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/HrZkm0tHkK — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 15, 2026

The spokeswoman noted that 42 embassies based in Thailand produced creative contemporary content showcasing Thai charms during Songkran, including the diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, India, Belgium, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and the United States. Leading international news agencies also provided extensive coverage of revellers taking part in water-splashing festivities at venues including Khao San Road in Bangkok, with the Associated Press, Reuters, Euronews and China’s Xinhua all reporting on the celebrations.

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The Newswire of North America dubbed Thailand’s Songkran the “World Water Festival,” saying the event effectively promotes the country’s economy and tourism. “The Songkran festival was widely reported. They consider it as one of the greatest and liveliest festivals of the world. It reflects joy and a blend of cultural and contemporary elements,” the spokeswoman said. The Straits Times reported on safety measures for Songkran, including road safety protocols and guidelines for proper behaviour at celebration venues, with the government noting that such coverage indicates international standards for festival organisation. As the final day of the holiday period draws to a close, the global recognition serves as a powerful endorsement of Thailand’s efforts to position Songkran as a premier cultural event on the world stage.

-Thailand News (TN)