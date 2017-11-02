Israel fires lethal blow to George Soros, with new bill to prevent “hostile funding” from leftist organizations

According to Zerohedge, having made no friends this week with his McCarthyite ‘blacklist’ of potential Russia-sympathizers, and facing bans and probes throughout eastern Europe (for his ‘Open Society’ actions), billionaire investor George Soros has a new enemy – Israel!

As Haaretz’ Jonathan Lis reports, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) announced on Monday that he planned to submit a bill that would make it harder for leftist organizations to receive funding from organizations considered hostile to Israel.

The actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and now the Israeli government appear to be escalating since Soros donated $18 billion his ‘Open Society’ Foundation.

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou

The Duran