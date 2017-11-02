Thursday, November 2, 2017
Home > News > Israel fires lethal blow to George Soros, with new bill to prevent “hostile funding” from leftist organizations

Israel fires lethal blow to George Soros, with new bill to prevent “hostile funding” from leftist organizations

George Soros, a Hungarian billonaire responsible for the mass Muslim immigration in Europe
TN News 0

According to Zerohedge, having made no friends this week with his McCarthyite ‘blacklist’ of potential Russia-sympathizers, and facing bans and probes throughout eastern Europe (for his ‘Open Society’ actions), billionaire investor George Soros has a new enemy – Israel!

As Haaretz’ Jonathan Lis reports, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) announced on Monday that he planned to submit a bill that would make it harder for leftist organizations to receive funding from organizations considered hostile to Israel.

The actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and now the Israeli government appear to be escalating since Soros donated $18 billion his ‘Open Society’ Foundation.

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou
The Duran

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

Governmentt reorganizes street beggars, poised to enforce law

Thai elections

General Chavalit calls for election to be held this year

Tourists in Patong beach, Phuket

Tracking SIMs not for expatriate foreigners: Takorn

Leave a Reply